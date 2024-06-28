Coty Increases Chief Legal Officer’s Annual Salary

Coty (COTY) has issued an update.

Coty Inc. has updated its compensation arrangement for Chief Legal Officer Kristin Blazewicz, rewarding her with a raise to an $850,000 annual salary starting July 1, 2024. Blazewicz, who has been serving in her role since March 2020, will see an increase from her previous salary of $800,000, reflecting the company’s recognition of her contributions. Details of the arrangement will be disclosed in Coty’s upcoming Annual Report.

