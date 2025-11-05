Coterra Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Coterra Energy Inc. ( (CTRA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Coterra Energy Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coterra Energy Inc., a Houston-based exploration and production company, operates primarily in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Anadarko Basin, focusing on efficient and responsible energy production.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Coterra Energy announced strong financial and operational results, alongside a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. The company also updated its production and capital expenditure guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Coterra Energy reported a net income of $322 million for the third quarter, with total production nearing the high end of guidance ranges. The company achieved a free cash flow of $533 million and maintained a strong balance sheet by repaying $250 million in debt. Additionally, Coterra increased its full-year production guidance and continued its strategic focus on capital efficiency and shareholder returns, including resuming share repurchases.

Looking ahead, Coterra anticipates a slight decrease in capital expenditures for 2026 while maintaining steady production growth. The company remains committed to reducing leverage and delivering robust returns to shareholders, supported by its diversified asset base and strategic operational execution.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue