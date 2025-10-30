CoTec Holdings Expands Investment Efforts with New Québec Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CoTec Holdings ( (TSE:CTH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CoTec Holdings Corp. has established a new subsidiary, CoTec Québec, to enhance its investment activities in Québec, Canada. This move underscores the company’s commitment to advancing the Lac Jeannine Project and exploring further opportunities in the region. CoTec Québec will focus on recovering economic potential from historical tailings sites and aims to position Québec as a leader in the green steel supply chain. The subsidiary will lead the development of the Lac Jeannine project, which is currently undergoing a Feasibility Study, and will work with strategic partners, including the Government of Québec and local stakeholders, to support the critical minerals supply chain.

CoTec Holdings Corp. is a company focused on redefining resource extraction and recycling, particularly in rare earth magnets and strategic materials. The company integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to create secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains. CoTec aims to accelerate the energy transition and strengthen critical mineral supply chains through innovative and scalable solutions.

