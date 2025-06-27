CoStar Group Approves 2025 Stock Incentive Plan

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

CoStar Group ( (CSGP) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 26, 2025, CoStar Group, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where the 2025 Stock Incentive Plan was approved, replacing the 2016 Plan. This plan allows grants of stock options and other incentives to employees and directors, potentially impacting the company’s talent retention and motivation strategies. Additionally, the meeting saw the election of board members and the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent accounting firm for 2025, while a proposal for transparency in political spending was not approved.

The most recent analyst rating on (CSGP) stock is a Buy with a $105.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CoStar Group stock, see the CSGP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CSGP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CSGP is a Outperform.

CoStar Group’s strong earnings call performance and strategic corporate events boost its overall score. However, the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, and operational profitability challenges pose risks. Technical indicators suggest some stability, but bearish momentum persists.

More about CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. operates in the real estate information and analytics industry, providing data, analytics, and marketing services to commercial real estate professionals. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive property information, analytics, and online marketplaces for commercial real estate.

Average Trading Volume: 3,300,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $34.28B

