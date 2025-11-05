Costamare Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Costamare ( (CMRE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Costamare presented to its investors.

Costamare Inc. is a leading international owner and provider of containerships for charter, operating within the maritime shipping industry. The company is known for its extensive fleet and strategic partnerships with major liner companies.

In its latest earnings report, Costamare Inc. announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ending September 30, 2025. The report highlights the company’s strategic initiatives, including the spin-off of its dry bulk business and significant charter agreements.

Key financial metrics reveal a Q3 2025 adjusted net income from continuing operations of $98 million, with a liquidity position of $569.6 million. The company has secured newbuilding contracts for six 3,100 TEU containerships, expected for delivery in Q1 2028, each commencing an 8-year charter. Additionally, Costamare has achieved full fleet employment for 2025 and 80% for 2026, with contracted revenues reaching approximately $2.6 billion.

Costamare’s strategic moves include refinancing six large vessels and acquiring the Maersk Puelo, enhancing its fleet capabilities. The company also continues to expand its leasing platform, Neptune Maritime Leasing, which now manages 50 shipping assets with investments exceeding $650 million.

Looking ahead, Costamare’s management remains optimistic, citing a strong charter market and stable rates. The company’s strategic focus on fleet expansion and long-term charters positions it well for sustained growth in the maritime shipping sector.

