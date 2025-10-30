COSOL Limited Faces Revenue Challenges Amid Macro-Economic Headwinds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Cosol Limited ( (AU:COS) ).

COSOL Limited has announced a challenging start to FY26 due to macro-economic factors, with expected revenue for the first half being $7-8 million lower than the previous period. Despite steady operating margins, the company faces reduced demand in the coal sector and spending delays in government sectors. To mitigate these challenges, COSOL is restructuring internally to cut costs and focusing on higher-margin contracts for its Asset Management as a Service solution, including significant contract wins in North America. The company remains optimistic about its global pipeline, particularly in AI and digital analytics services, and anticipates a recovery in government spending in the second half of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:COS) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cosol Limited stock, see the AU:COS Stock Forecast page.

More about Cosol Limited

COSOL is a global provider of technology-enabled asset management solutions aimed at optimizing operational performance in asset-intensive industries such as natural resources, energy, water utilities, public infrastructure, and defense. The company offers advice, operational expertise, and business optimization outcomes, leveraging its proprietary software to deliver an Asset Management as a Service capability. Since its ASX listing in 2020, COSOL has achieved profitable growth and strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 56,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$107.4M

