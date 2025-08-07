Cosmo Energy Reports Decline in Q1 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5021) ) is now available.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company experienced a substantial drop in net sales, operating profit, and ordinary profit compared to the previous year, with a notable loss attributable to the owners of the parent. The company announced a 2-for-1 share split effective October 1, 2025, and plans for the cancellation of treasury shares. These strategic moves are expected to impact the company’s financial metrics, including net income per share, and are part of its efforts to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5021) stock is a Hold with a Yen9710.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5021 Stock Forecast page.

More about Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the energy sector. It focuses on providing energy solutions and is involved in various aspects of the energy industry.

Average Trading Volume: 339,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen585.9B

