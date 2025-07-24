Cosmo Energy Issues Correction to Japanese Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5021) ) has shared an announcement.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. issued a correction to the Japanese version of a recent announcement regarding a share split, amendments to the Articles of Incorporation, and dividend forecasts. The correction was necessary due to an error in the Japanese text, but the English version remains unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5021) stock is a Hold with a Yen9710.00 price target.

More about Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 355,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen572B



