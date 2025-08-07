Cosmo Energy Announces Treasury Share Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5021) ).

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. announced a decision by its Board of Directors to cancel 5,832,900 common shares, which accounts for 6.6% of its issued shares, as part of a treasury share cancellation. This move, scheduled for August 29, 2025, is expected to impact the company’s share structure and could influence its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5021) stock is a Hold with a Yen9710.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5021 Stock Forecast page.

More about Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the production and distribution of energy resources.

Average Trading Volume: 339,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen585.9B

See more insights into 5021 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue