COSCO Shipping Subsidiary Enters Strategic Cooperation for Oil & Gas Projects

The latest announcement is out from COSCO Shipping International Singapore Co Ltd ( (SG:F83) ).

COSCO Shipping International Singapore Co Ltd’s subsidiary, COSCO Shipping Marine Engineering, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Union Steel Holdings Limited and China Offshore Engineering Solutions Ltd. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths and networks of the involved parties to pursue oil and gas projects in Southeast Asia, including offshore construction and decommissioning. The agreement is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financials for the year ending December 2025.

COSCO Shipping International Singapore Co Ltd operates in the marine engineering industry, focusing on offshore oil and gas projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides services such as offshore construction, decommissioning of platforms, and heavy lift transportation.

