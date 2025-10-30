COSCO SHIPPING Energy Reports Resilient Q3 2025 Amid Revenue Dip

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co ( (HK:1138) ) has issued an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, showing a slight decrease in revenue and profit before tax compared to the previous period. Despite these declines, the net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 4.37%, indicating a resilient financial performance amidst challenging market conditions. The report highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in financial reporting, as evidenced by the involvement of senior management in ensuring the report’s integrity.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the energy transportation sector. The company operates within the shipping industry, focusing on the transportation of energy resources and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

