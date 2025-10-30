COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co ( (HK:2866) ) has provided an announcement.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with six board committees overseeing various aspects of the company’s governance. This announcement provides clarity on the leadership structure, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about COSCO SHIPPING Development Co

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the shipping industry, focusing on shipping development and related services. The company is registered under both its Chinese name and the English name in accordance with Hong Kong’s Companies Ordinance.

Average Trading Volume: 19,774,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$31.74B

