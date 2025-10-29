Cosa Resources Appoints Denison CEO as Strategic Advisor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( (TSE:COSA) ) has issued an update.

Cosa Resources Corp. has appointed David Cates, President and CEO of Denison Mines, as a Strategic Advisor. This appointment strengthens the collaboration between Cosa and Denison, particularly as they prepare for an exploration program in early 2026 at the Darby and Murphy Lake North projects. Cates brings extensive experience in the uranium mining industry, which is expected to enhance Cosa’s exploration efforts and potentially lead to significant uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin.

More about Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan, with a project portfolio covering approximately 237,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region. The company is involved in several underexplored, 100% owned, and joint venture projects, focusing on uranium exploration. Cosa has a strategic collaboration with Denison Mines, which provides access to additional exploration projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin.

Average Trading Volume: 122,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$28M

Find detailed analytics on COSA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue