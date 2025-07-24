Cortina Holdings Expands into Travel Retail and Enhances Capital Flexibility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cortina Holdings Limited ( (SG:C41) ) has issued an update.

Cortina Holdings Limited is expanding its market reach by entering the travel retail sector with multi-brand boutiques at Changi Airport under the Sincere Watch banner. This strategic move is designed to cater to an international clientele with curated and differentiated offerings. Additionally, the company emphasizes flexibility in capital management, using share buybacks as an alternative to dividends to return value to shareholders.

Cortina Holdings Limited operates in the luxury watch retail industry, focusing on curating a high-quality brand portfolio through selective brand partnerships and distribution agreements. The company operates through two main brands: Cortina Watch, which targets a broad aspirational customer base with internationally recognized luxury brands, and Sincere Watch, which caters to discerning collectors with niche, independent, and haute horlogerie brands.

Average Trading Volume: 3,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$620.9M

