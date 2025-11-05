Corsair Gaming Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( (CRSR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Corsair Gaming, Inc. presented to its investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc., a global leader in high-performance gaming and streaming products, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in revenue and profitability. The company, known for its innovative products catering to gamers, streamers, and content creators, continues to expand its market presence with new product launches and strategic developments.

In the third quarter of 2025, Corsair Gaming achieved a 14% increase in revenue, reaching $345.8 million, and a 34% rise in gross profit to $93.1 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s adjusted EBITDA saw a remarkable 236% improvement, amounting to $16.2 million. For the first nine months of 2025, Corsair’s revenue surpassed $1 billion, marking a 15% increase from the previous year, with gross profit growing by 28%.

Corsair’s Gaming Components and Systems segment experienced over 15% growth, driven by demand for high-performance PC components and the adoption of NVIDIA 5000 series GPUs. The Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment also grew by over 10%, supported by successful product launches such as the Saber Pro gaming mouse and the Vanguard 96 keyboard. The company continues to innovate with new products like the Corsair Air 5400 chassis and Elgato’s Facecam 4K webcam.

Looking ahead, Corsair Gaming remains optimistic about its growth prospects. The company has updated its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting net revenue between $1.425 billion and $1.475 billion, with adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $85 million and $90 million. Despite challenges such as tariff costs, Corsair anticipates exiting 2025 with improved EBITDA margins, positioning itself for sustained profitable growth into 2026.

