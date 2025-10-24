Corporate Travel Management Reports Strong Q1 FY26 Performance Amid Financial Statement Delays

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Corporate Travel Management Limited ( (AU:CTD) ) has provided an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited announced corrections to its previously released financial data for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Despite the delay in releasing its FY25 audited financial statements, the company’s operations remain unaffected, with a notable increase in revenue and EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company reported a 6% increase in revenue and a 29% increase in underlying EBITDA, highlighting its strong financial performance and liquidity position during the first quarter of FY26.

Corporate Travel Management Limited operates in the travel industry, providing corporate travel management services across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company focuses on offering comprehensive travel solutions to businesses, enhancing their travel efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

