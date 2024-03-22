Corporacion America Subsidiary Financials Dip

Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) has released an update.

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A., a subsidiary of Corporacion America Airports, has presented its consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023. The company reported a net income of 9,478 million Argentine pesos for the year, a notable decrease from the previous year’s 126,441 million Argentine pesos. These financial results highlight the company’s performance and operational outcomes in the airport exploitation, administration, and operation sector.

