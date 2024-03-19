Corporación América Airports Sees Traffic Growth

Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) has released an update.

Corporación América Airports S.A. has reported a 5.4% increase in passenger traffic in February 2024 compared to the previous year, with international traffic exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 4.2%. The company’s recovery is notable in Argentina and Italy, showing 8.0% and 14.7% year-over-year growth respectively, although Brazil’s traffic declined by 4.8%. Cargo volume and aircraft movements also saw an uptick, with a 10.6% and 3.9% increase year-over-year, signaling a positive trend for the airport operator.

