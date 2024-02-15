Coronado Global Resources Schedules Investor Webcast

Coronado Global Resources Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 10 Sh (CRN) has released an update.

Coronado Global Resources Inc. has announced a forthcoming webcast and conference call for investors, scheduled for February 19, 2024, with details available in a recent announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange. This communication, while important for stakeholders, is not intended for legal filing purposes under U.S. securities laws.

