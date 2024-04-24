Cornish Metals Unveils Interactive Investor Platform

Cornish Metals Inc. (TSE:CUSN) has released an update.

Cornish Metals Inc. has launched a new interactive investor hub to improve stakeholder communication and support for its South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, UK. The hub integrates regulatory announcements, reports, presentations, and educational materials, allowing users to interact directly with the management team. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to advancing the high-grade underground tin project and fostering investor relations.

