CoreWeave Secures Major Cloud Deal with Meta

CoreWeave ( (CRWV) ) has issued an update.

On September 25, 2025, CoreWeave, Inc. and Meta Platforms, Inc. entered into a new order form under their existing Master Services Agreement, allowing Meta access to CoreWeave’s cloud computing capacity. Meta has committed to pay up to approximately $14.2 billion through December 14, 2031, with an option to expand the commitment through 2032, marking a significant impact on CoreWeave’s operations and positioning in the cloud computing market.

Spark’s Take on CRWV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRWV is a Neutral.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong revenue growth and robust demand, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, significant financial risks due to high leverage and negative equity, coupled with unprofitability, weigh heavily on the score. Technical indicators suggest mixed momentum, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to the negative P/E ratio.

More about CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc. operates in the cloud computing industry, providing cloud computing capacity and services. The company focuses on fulfilling reserved capacity orders, offering scalable solutions to major clients such as Meta Platforms, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 23,193,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $59.86B

