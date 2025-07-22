Corero Network Security’s Financial Controller Acquires Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Corero Network Security ( (GB:CNS) ) has shared an update.

Corero Network Security announced that Emma Rockey, the Group Financial Controller and Company Secretary, has acquired 79,660 ordinary shares, representing 0.016% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market, aligns with the UK Market Abuse Regulation requirements and reflects a strategic move within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNS) stock is a Buy with a £19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Corero Network Security stock, see the GB:CNS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNS is a Neutral.

Corero Network Security shows strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and balance sheet stability, which are somewhat offset by negative cash flow concerns. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, contributing to a cautious outlook. Valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio also weigh on the overall score. Positive corporate events, including new contracts and insider confidence, provide a supportive counterbalance, highlighting potential for future growth.

More about Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, offering real-time, automated detection and mitigation with deep network visibility and analytics. The company protects critical infrastructure across various deployment models, including inline, edge, and hybrid cloud. Corero is developing CORE, an observability and resiliency ecosystem, to enhance its defensive capabilities. Headquartered in London, Corero operates in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and the US OTCQX Market.

Average Trading Volume: 316,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £46.09M

