Corem Kelly AB Announces Redemption of Hybrid Bonds

Corem Property Group AB Class A ( ($SE:CORE.A) ) has issued an update.

Corem Property Group’s subsidiary, Corem Kelly AB, has announced the voluntary redemption of all outstanding subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital securities, known as Hybrid Bonds. This move involves redeeming the bonds at their nominal value plus any accrued interest, with the redemption date set for 22 September 2025. This decision reflects the company’s strategic financial management and may impact its debt structure and stakeholder relations.

Corem Property Group is a real estate company that sustainably owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in urban and growth areas. It is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

Average Trading Volume: 5,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK7.42B

