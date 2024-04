Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) has shared an announcement.

Lucy Fato has stepped down from the Board of Directors at Corebridge Financial, Inc., with no disputes reported over company matters. Following her departure, Rose Marie Glazer, a high-ranking AIG executive, has been swiftly appointed to the Board, ensuring continuity in the governance of the financial giant as per the existing Separation Agreement with AIG.

