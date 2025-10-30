Core Scientific to Present Strategic Growth Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Core Scientific Inc ( (CORZ) ) is now available.

Core Scientific, Inc. announced plans to present an investor presentation on or after October 30, 2025, highlighting its strategic growth and expansion in the digital infrastructure sector. The company is on track to energize 250 MW by the end of 2025 and 590 MW by early 2027, with significant contracts such as a 12-year agreement with CoreWeave valued at over $10 billion. This expansion is expected to strengthen Core Scientific’s market position and provide substantial economic benefits, with anticipated profit margins of 75% to 80%.

The most recent analyst rating on (CORZ) stock is a Buy with a $25.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CORZ is a Neutral.

Core Scientific Inc. is currently facing significant financial challenges, which heavily impact its overall score. Despite positive technical indicators suggesting a potential upward trend, the negative valuation metrics and lack of earnings call data limit the stock’s attractiveness. The company’s financial instability is the most significant factor affecting its score.

Core Scientific, Inc. operates in the digital infrastructure industry, focusing on high-density colocation services and data center infrastructure. The company is known for its robust power expansion pipeline and strategic growth opportunities, targeting both hyperscale and non-hyperscale customers.

Average Trading Volume: 16,025,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.44B

