Core Scientific Ends Merger with CoreWeave

An announcement from Core Scientific Inc ( (CORZ) ) is now available.

On October 30, 2025, Core Scientific announced the termination of its merger agreement with CoreWeave due to insufficient stockholder votes. The company will continue to operate as a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CORZ, maintaining its focus on digital infrastructure and high-density colocation services.

The most recent analyst rating on (CORZ) stock is a Buy with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Core Scientific Inc stock, see the CORZ Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CORZ is a Neutral.

Core Scientific Inc. is currently facing significant financial challenges, which heavily impact its overall score. Despite positive technical indicators suggesting a potential upward trend, the negative valuation metrics and lack of earnings call data limit the stock’s attractiveness. The company’s financial instability is the most significant factor affecting its score.

More about Core Scientific Inc

Core Scientific, Inc. is a leader in digital infrastructure, specializing in high-density colocation services and digital asset mining. The company operates purpose-built facilities across several U.S. states and is transitioning its operations to support artificial intelligence workloads and next-generation colocation services.

Average Trading Volume: 16,025,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.44B

