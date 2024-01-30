Core & Main Subsidiary Amends Loan Agreement for Growth

Core & Main (CNM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Core & Main, Inc.’s subsidiary is amending its term loan credit agreement to borrow up to $750 million in new term loans due in 2031, for purposes such as repaying existing debt, investing in growth, and shareholder returns. Additionally, they’re extending the maturity of their $1,250 million revolving credit facility from 2026 to 2029. These changes, approved by the board, will be disclosed upon completion.

For further insights into CNM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.