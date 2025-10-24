Core Laboratories Reports Steady Q3 2025 Performance

Core Laboratories N.V. ( (CLB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Core Laboratories N.V. presented to its investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products, primarily serving the oil and gas industry worldwide.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Core Laboratories reported a revenue of $134.5 million, marking a sequential increase of over 3% and maintaining a stable performance year-over-year. The company also highlighted strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Solintec, a geological services provider in Brazil, which is expected to bolster its capabilities in the region.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an operating income of $20.9 million and a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30. Excluding certain items, the operating income was $16.6 million with an EPS of $0.22, reflecting a sequential increase but a year-over-year decline. The company also repurchased 462,248 shares, valued at $5 million, and reduced its net debt by $3.4 million, improving its leverage ratio to 1.10.

Core Laboratories continues to focus on maximizing free cash flow, reporting $6.5 million for the quarter, and maintaining a strong balance sheet to support its strategic priorities. The company’s recent acquisition and ongoing projects in key regions like Brazil and West Africa are expected to enhance its market position and drive future growth.

Looking ahead, Core Laboratories remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, despite potential market volatility. The company anticipates steady activity in committed long-cycle projects and continues to align its technologies with industry investment needs, aiming to deliver sustained value to its clients and shareholders.

