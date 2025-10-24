Core Energy Minerals Ltd Sets Agenda for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from OAR Resources Ltd ( (AU:CR3) ).

Core Energy Minerals Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, approval of a mandate to issue equity securities, ratification of an agreement to issue shares to CorpCloud, and approval for future capital raising shares. These resolutions, if passed, could significantly impact the company’s financial strategies and governance, potentially influencing shareholder value and market positioning.

