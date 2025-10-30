Core Energy Minerals Advances Exploration with Promising Results in Brazil and Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from OAR Resources Ltd ( (AU:CR3) ).

Core Energy Minerals Limited reported significant progress in its exploration activities during the quarter ending September 2025. The company achieved notable results from its Tunas Project in Brazil, with high-grade rare earth oxide findings in soil and auger drilling. Additionally, the maiden drilling program at the Cummins Uranium Project in South Australia identified promising uranium intercepts, enhancing the company’s exploration strategy. The appointment of a new Managing Director and CFO marks a strategic move to advance their projects, positioning Core Energy for accelerated exploration efforts.

More about OAR Resources Ltd

Core Energy Minerals Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of rare earth elements (REE) and uranium projects. The company operates primarily in Australia and Brazil, focusing on critical minerals essential for various industries.

YTD Price Performance: -52.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,723,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.04M

