Cordlife Submits Representations to MOH Amid License Suspension Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cordlife Group ( (SG:P8A) ) has issued an update.

Cordlife Group Limited has submitted written representations to the Ministry of Health (MOH) regarding the potential suspension of its cord blood banking service license. The company has been granted an extension to provide these representations and will update stakeholders on the outcome as it becomes available, advising caution for shareholders and potential investors in the meantime.

More about Cordlife Group

Cordlife Group Limited is a company based in Singapore, operating in the healthcare industry with a focus on cord blood and human tissue banking services.

YTD Price Performance: -1.33%

Average Trading Volume: 40,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$37.78M

For a thorough assessment of P8A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue