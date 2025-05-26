Cordlife Group Faces Partial Share Acquisition Offer

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cordlife Group ( (SG:P8A) ) has issued an announcement.

Cordlife Group Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, is the subject of a voluntary conditional cash partial offer by PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. on behalf of Medeze Treasury Pte. Ltd. This offer aims to acquire 25,630,774 shares, representing approximately 10.68% of the total shares, excluding treasury shares. This move could potentially impact Cordlife Group’s shareholder structure and market positioning.

More about Cordlife Group

YTD Price Performance: 80.0%

Average Trading Volume: 133,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$68.93M

