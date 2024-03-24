Cordlife Group Acknowledges Potential Acquisition

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.

Cordlife Group Limited has confirmed the receipt and validation of a First Requisition Notice from NJXJK, a shareholder reviewing its stake in the company with a potential offer on the table. While NJXJK, advised by SAC Capital, has communicated possible plans for an acquisition, there is no definitive decision or guarantee that an offer will be made. Shareholders have been updated on these developments, which remain subject to the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers.

