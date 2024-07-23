Cordlife Group Advises Caution Amid Investigation

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.

Cordlife Group Limited has informed shareholders of ongoing investigations by Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department into an alleged offence under the Securities and Futures Act 2001. Investors are advised to exercise caution when trading the company’s shares and seek professional advice if needed. Updates will be provided by the company upon receiving any significant new information.

