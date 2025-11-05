Corcept Therapeutics Reports Q3 Growth and Expands Oncology Programs

Corcept Therapeutics ( (CORT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Corcept Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Corcept Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medications that modulate the effects of cortisol to treat severe disorders, including endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic conditions.

In its latest earnings report, Corcept Therapeutics announced a revenue of $207.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking an increase from the previous year’s $182.5 million. The company also adjusted its 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $800 to $850 million, reflecting its strategic efforts to meet growing demand.

Key financial highlights include a net income of $19.7 million, a decrease from $47.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, attributed to increased operating expenses related to the preparation for new drug launches. The company reported cash and investments totaling $524.2 million as of September 30, 2025. Corcept is expanding its oncology development programs, including new studies in various cancers, and anticipates significant clinical milestones with its drug relacorilant.

Corcept is also advancing its clinical trials, with important data expected from its MOMENTUM, ROSELLA, and other trials in the coming months. The company is optimistic about relacorilant’s potential as a new standard of care for hypercortisolism and certain cancers, and it continues to explore its applications in other therapeutic areas.

Looking ahead, Corcept Therapeutics remains focused on expanding its clinical programs and meeting the increasing demand for its products, with several regulatory reviews and trial results anticipated in the near future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue