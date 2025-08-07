Corcept Therapeutics Advances in Ovarian Cancer Treatment with New Phase 2 Study

Corcept Therapeutics ((CORT)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Corcept Therapeutics is currently recruiting participants for a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Phase 2 Study of Relacorilant in Combination With Nab-paclitaxel and Bevacizumab in Advanced, Epithelial Ovarian, Primary Peritoneal, or Fallopian-Tube Cancer (BELLA). The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of an intermittent dosing regimen of relacorilant combined with nab-paclitaxel and bevacizumab in patients with advanced ovarian cancer, highlighting its potential significance in improving treatment outcomes.

The study tests a combination of three drugs: relacorilant, nab-paclitaxel, and bevacizumab. Relacorilant is administered orally, while nab-paclitaxel and bevacizumab are given intravenously. This combination aims to enhance treatment efficacy and safety for patients with ovarian cancer.

This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. The open-label design allows for direct observation of the treatment’s effects on participants.

The study began on April 11, 2025, with the last update submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and ongoing data collection, which could influence future treatment protocols.

The study’s progress could positively impact Corcept Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, given the potential for new treatment options in the competitive oncology market. Success in this study could position Corcept favorably against competitors in the ovarian cancer treatment space.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue