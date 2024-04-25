Corcel Plc Announces Major Management Overhaul

Corcel Plc (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Corcel Plc, an oil and gas company operating in Angola and Brazil, has announced significant management changes, appointing co-founder of APEX, Scott Gilbert, as the interim CEO and an Executive Director. Gilbert’s extensive experience in the oil & gas sector, including roles in engineering, business development, and executive positions, is expected to drive the company’s growth and strategic ventures. The company is also planning a series of investor events in 2024 to engage with the leadership team and will soon announce further developments in their operations and mergers and acquisitions activities.

