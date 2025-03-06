Coppermoly Limited Releases Interim Financial Report for Half-Year Ending December 2024

Coppermoly Limited ( (AU:COY) ) has shared an update.

Coppermoly Limited released its consolidated interim financial report for the half-year ending December 31, 2024. The report includes various financial statements and declarations, indicating the company’s financial position and performance over the period. This release is crucial for stakeholders to assess Coppermoly’s financial health and strategic direction in the mining sector.

Coppermoly Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and other base metal projects. The company is based in Subiaco, Western Australia, and is led by Executive Director Mark Burke.

