Copper Search Advances Exploration Efforts

Copper Search Ltd. has actively progressed in its exploration activities, focusing on the Paradise Dam Prospect within the Peake Project, South Australia. The company has completed a large-scale IP geophysical survey and integrated new drilling data to refine drill targets for the upcoming 2024 season. As of March 31, 2024, Copper Search remains financially sturdy with a cash position of $2.6 million.

