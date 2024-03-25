Copper Fox Metals Welcomes New Board Member

Copper Fox Metals (TSE:CUU) has released an update.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. has enhanced its board by appointing Mr. Manuel Gomez, a finance professional with extensive experience in investment banking and mineral industries. Gomez, a CFA with previous high-level roles at UBS and Credit Suisse, is expected to contribute significantly to Copper Fox’s strategic direction. The company, focused on copper exploration and development in North America, is geared to benefit from his expertise and guidance.

