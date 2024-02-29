COPL Negotiates Forbearance Agreement Extension Amid Challenges

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (UK) (TSE:XOP) has released an update.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (COPL) has extended its Forbearance Agreement with its senior credit facility lender until March 8, 2024, to avoid enforcement of rights due to the company’s defaults. Despite the extension, COPL faces financial challenges, including a worsening liquidity situation, and is exploring strategic alternatives that could potentially impact the value of its common shares. COPL is an international oil and gas company with operations in Wyoming, USA.

