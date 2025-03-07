tiprankstipranks
BABA
Company Announcements

CooperCompanies Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings Growth

Cooper Companies ( (COO) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cooper Companies presented to its investors.

CooperCompanies, a global medical device company, operates through two main business units: CooperVision, a leader in the contact lens industry, and CooperSurgical, which focuses on fertility and women’s healthcare. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, the company serves over 130 countries and impacts millions of lives annually.

In its first-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2025, CooperCompanies reported a 4% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $964.7 million. The company’s performance was bolstered by a 4% rise in CooperVision’s revenue and a 3% increase in CooperSurgical’s revenue. The company also noted improvements in its earnings per share, both GAAP and non-GAAP.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.52, up from $0.41 in the previous year, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.92, an increase from $0.85. The gross margin improved to 68% from 67%, with non-GAAP gross margin reaching 69%. The operating margin also saw an increase, reaching 19% from 16% the previous year, with non-GAAP operating margin at 25%. The company generated a free cash flow of $101.2 million, driven by strong operational cash flow.

CooperVision’s revenue growth was particularly strong in the Americas, with an 8% organic increase, while EMEA and Asia Pacific regions also contributed positively. CooperSurgical’s revenue growth was driven by its office and surgical category, which saw a 4% increase in constant currency terms.

Looking ahead, CooperCompanies remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with updated fiscal year 2025 guidance projecting total revenue between $4,080 million and $4,158 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $3.94 to $4.02. The company continues to focus on operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives to sustain its positive momentum.

