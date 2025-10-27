ConvaTec’s EDX110 Trial: A Game Changer for Diabetic Foot Ulcers?

ConvaTec Group plc ((GB:CTEC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

ConvaTec Group plc is spearheading a pivotal study titled ‘A Multi-Centre, Observer-Blinded, Randomized Controlled Trial of EDX110 for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers.’ The study aims to evaluate whether the EDX110 dressing system, when added to the standard care regimen, enhances the healing of diabetic foot ulcers compared to standard care alone. This research holds significant potential for improving patient outcomes in wound healing.

The intervention being tested is the EDX110, a device designed as a wound dressing system that generates nitric oxide in situ, manages moisture, and facilitates debridement. It is being compared against the traditional standard of care treatment for diabetic foot ulcers.

The study is designed as a randomized, parallel-assignment trial with a single-blind approach where the outcomes assessor is blinded. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to provide evidence on the efficacy of EDX110 in wound healing.

Key dates for this study include a start date of October 1, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 6, 2025. The study is currently not yet recruiting, indicating that patient enrollment has not begun.

The market implications of this study could be substantial for ConvaTec, potentially boosting its stock performance and investor confidence if the results demonstrate significant benefits of EDX110 over standard care. This development could also impact competitors in the wound care industry, prompting advancements in similar technologies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

