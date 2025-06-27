Control Print Limited Announces Virtual AGM and Electronic Distribution of Annual Report

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Control Print Limited ( (IN:CONTROLPR) ) has provided an update.

Control Print Limited has announced its 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on July 21, 2025, via video conferencing, in compliance with regulatory guidelines. The company is distributing its Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25 electronically to registered members and providing access through its website, ensuring transparency and ease of access for stakeholders.

Control Print Limited operates in the industrial printing sector, providing a range of printing solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering high-quality printing technology to various industries, enhancing their operational efficiency and product labeling processes.

Average Trading Volume: 3,495

Current Market Cap: 12.59B INR

