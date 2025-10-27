Context Therapeutics Advances in Cancer Treatment with CTIM-76 Study

Context Therapeutics, Inc. ((CNTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Context Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1, First in Human Study of CTIM-76, a Claudin-6 (CLDN6)-Directed Bispecific Antibody, in Patients With Recurring Ovarian Cancer and Other Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CTIM-76, a bispecific antibody, in treating patients with platinum-refractory/resistant ovarian cancer and other CLDN6-positive solid tumors. This research is significant as it explores a novel treatment option for challenging cancer types.

The intervention being tested is CTIM-76, a humanized T cell engaging bispecific antibody targeting Claudin-6. It is designed to treat patients with specific types of advanced solid tumors by engaging the immune system to target cancer cells.

The study follows an interventional design with a sequential intervention model. It is an open-label study, meaning there is no masking, and its primary purpose is treatment. Phase 1a involves dose escalation across nine different levels, while Phase 1b will focus on two doses identified from Phase 1a.

The study began on July 16, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The ongoing study could have significant market implications, potentially boosting Context Therapeutics’ stock performance if successful. It may also influence investor sentiment positively, given the innovative approach to treating difficult cancers. Competitors in the oncology space will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

