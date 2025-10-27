Contel Technology Proposes Share Consolidation to Optimize Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Contel Technology Company Limited ( (HK:1912) ).

Contel Technology Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a proposed share consolidation. The proposal involves consolidating every ten issued shares into one, which aims to streamline the company’s share structure. This move is subject to approval by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is intended to enhance the company’s market positioning and potentially benefit shareholders by optimizing share value.

More about Contel Technology Company Limited

Contel Technology Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the technology sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1912.

Average Trading Volume: 2,198,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$98.83M

