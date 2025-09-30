Contel Technology Proposes Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Contel Technology Company Limited ( (HK:1912) ) has shared an announcement.

Contel Technology Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a proposed share consolidation plan. The plan involves consolidating every ten existing shares with a par value of HK$0.01 into one consolidated share with a par value of HK$0.1. This proposal is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and compliance with relevant procedures and requirements. If approved, the share consolidation is expected to become effective on November 21, 2025, potentially impacting the company’s share capital structure by reducing the number of shares in issue.

