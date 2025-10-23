Contango Holdings Director Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Contango Holdings Plc ( (GB:CGO) ) just unveiled an update.

Contango Holdings Plc announced that Oliver Stansfield, a Non-Executive Director, purchased 4,803,334 ordinary shares of the company at a price of 0.8 pence per share. This acquisition increases Stansfield’s total holdings to 18,000,000 shares, representing 2.4% of the company’s voting rights, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Contango Holdings Plc

Average Trading Volume: 2,659,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.31M

See more data about CGO stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

