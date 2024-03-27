Contact Gold Schedules Key Acquisition Meeting

Contact Gold Corp (TSE:C) has released an update.

Contact Gold Corp. is moving forward with a special meeting on April 23, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for the acquisition by Orla Mining Ltd., as detailed in the recently filed management information circular. Shareholders and optionholders are encouraged to review the meeting materials for information on voting and the benefits of the proposed transaction. The successful acquisition will depend on receiving the support of at least two-thirds of votes from shareholders and optionholders, in addition to a simple majority of disinterested shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:C stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.