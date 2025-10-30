Constellium NV Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Constellium NV ( (CSTM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Constellium NV presented to its investors.

Constellium NV is a global leader in developing innovative aluminum products for various industries, including aerospace, packaging, and automotive. The company reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with significant increases in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA compared to the same period in 2024.

In the third quarter of 2025, Constellium achieved a 20% increase in revenue, reaching $2.2 billion, and a substantial rise in net income to $88 million from $8 million in the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw an impressive 85% growth, reaching $235 million. These results were driven by higher shipments, improved operational performance, and favorable market conditions.

Among the key segments, the Aerospace & Transportation (A&T) segment reported a 67% increase in adjusted EBITDA, while the Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP) segment saw a 14% rise. The Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I) segment experienced a remarkable 371% increase in adjusted EBITDA, largely due to higher shipments and favorable pricing.

Looking ahead, Constellium has raised its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting adjusted EBITDA to be between $670 million and $690 million, excluding non-cash impacts. The company remains optimistic about its long-term targets, focusing on operational performance and shareholder value enhancement.

